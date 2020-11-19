VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School along with JCI Contractors held a topping out ceremony Wednesday for the school renovation.
The purpose of the event was "to recognize the installation of the last steel beam in the three-story, state-of-the-art structure of the new Lowndes High School," school officials said in a statement.
School board members, district personnel, school administrators and construction staff signed the beam before its installation.
Speakers included Lyndy Jones, president of JCI, and Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor.
"JCI Contractors have exceeded expectations with the project,” Taylor said.
The 250,000-square-foot building is on schedule for completion in the fall of 2021, school officials said, and ready for classes in January 2022.
