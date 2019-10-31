VALDOSTA – Hudson-Dockett public housing community center presented "Top Shelf Reader" books to students, kindergarten through second grade at Pinevale Elementary School.
Students were selected by the "Top Shelf Reader" program to receive a collection of children’s books and their own personally decorated book shelves, installed by the Valdosta Housing Authority, organizers said.
The initiative is funded by a grant from the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation and is being implemented by the Valdosta Boys & Girls Club. The B&G Club operates the after-school program at Hudson-Dockett, organizers said.
The pilot project is designed to "increase reading proficiency and school preparedness by placing books in children’s homes and encouraging a reading culture among those families participating," they said.
