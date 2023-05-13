20230511 NCAA Tennis Championships

Luca Mack of Valdosta State University in action during the 2023 NCAA Division II Men's Tennis Championship at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, May 11.

ORLANDO, Fla. – The top-seeded Valdosta State men's tennis team won its 21st match of the season with a hard-fought, 4-1 victory over No. 9-seed Cameron (Okla.) Friday afternoon to advance to the national semifinal round on Sunday.

The Blazers (21-0) were tested by the No. 12-ranked Aggies (17-4). VSU opened the match with a victory at doubles as Blazer top duo of juniors Rodrigo Carvalho and Luca Mack, ranked 15th nationally, downed No. 17-ranked Tomas Almeida and Thomas Cardona, 6-3. Then, at No. 3 doubles, VSU juniors Pedro Cordeiro and Christian Wedel dispatched Kristian Kubik and Emilio Seebach, 6-3, to win the team point. VSU's duo of sophomore Lamar Bartley and senior Christian Felline were leading No. 18 Joao Duleba and Baptiste Mercier, 5-4, when the point was clinched.

The upset-minded Aggies responded in singles and put a scare into the Blazers, but three wins at Nos. 4-6 by VSU were what the Blazers needed to advance. VSU now will battle fellow South Region foe No. 4-seed Barry on Sunday at 4 p.m. for a berth in Monday's National Championship match, scheduled for 7 p.m.

Felline won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 5 singles for a 2-0 lead over Duleba, mere seconds before Cordeiro won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 6 singles for a 3-0 lead over Alvaro Chavez. Cameron pulled within 3-1 with a win at No. 3 as Mercier won 7-6 (7-0), 7-5 over Bartley, but Wedel, who is ranked No. 55 nationally, won the first set 7-6 (7-5) over Kubik at No. 4 singles and trailed 0-3 in the second set, rattling off four-straight games to take command and eventually the victory advancing the Blazers to the semifinals.

In a pair of ranked matches at the top two positions in the lineups, No. 2-ranked Mack for the Blazers dropped the first set versus No. 17 Almeida, 4-6, but rallied for a 6-1 victory in the second set, while Almeida responded leading 2-0 in the third when the match was decided. No. 48-ranked Carvalho also dropped the first set at No. 2 singles to Cardona, who is ranked 57th nationally, 3-6, but responded with a 6-4 victory in the second set. Carvalho trailed in the third set 1-2 when the Blazers won the match.

VSU defeated Barry 4-3 in Valdosta on Mar. 5 in a thriller as the Buccaneers entered ranked No. 1 nationally then. It was one of two wins this season over top-ranked teams for the Blazers with the other versus Saint Leo (4-0) on Mar. 24.

The Blazers and Buccaneers have not played in the postseason since Barry won 5-1 in the regional final in 2017 at Barry. VSU is 2-3 all-time against Barry in the NCAA postseason defeating the Buccaneers 5-2 in the national championship match in 2011, while Barry won in the title match, 5-4, in 2010.

VSU vs. Barry in postseason all-time

2017: L, 5-1 in Regional Final

2016: W, 5-4 in Regional Final

2011: W, 5-2 in National Championship Match

2010: L, 5-4 in National Championship Match

2003: L, 5-2 in Round of 16

Story submitted by VSU Athletics.

