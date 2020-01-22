VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department will now be fighting fires in a new style.
They received their fresh gear earlier in the month. Each firefighter has two sets, utilizing both their new and old ones.
Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said the uniforms add to the safety and identification of his crews while they’re on-scene.
The coats and pants have, what’s known simply as an elastic to civilians, a particulate reduction system that hinders smoke from getting under them which lessens the contact between smoke and the firefighters.
The minimum contact with smoke provides more cancer prevention, Boutwell said.
The coats also bear the firemen’s names on the tail end in addition to their helmets.
“The biggest improvement that makes a difference for us is the particulate reduction system and the accountability,” Boutwell said.
The gear comes with new masks and wipes to protect faces from contaminants.
The “natural bend” of the pants helps firefighters climb ladders.
“The more that the firefighters fight against the gear, it increases fatigue on the scene,” Boutwell said.
Though the uniforms haven’t seen much action yet, firefighters said they are enjoying them and they are comfortable.
Sgt. Darriet Gordon, who has made the VFD his third department throughout his career, said getting new work items keeps him safe.
The uniforms cost approximately $2,000-2,500 per set, Boutwell said, adding he is grateful for the City of Valdosta’s support for the department’s cancer initiatives and continued firefighter safety precautions.
He is currently researching a decontamination program which will help the VFD move toward a more clean cab concept, he said.
