VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School junior Madison Tomberlin was elected during the 75th Georgia Youth Assembly to be Speaker of the House for the 76th Georgia Youth Assembly to be held in November 2020.
Lowndes High Y Club, under the supervision of sponsor Donna Tomlinson and chaperone Rena Nelson, represented Lowndes High School at Georgia Youth Assembly held at state’s capitol, school officials said.
The group included 39 students who had the opportunity to write bills and argue them in the Georgia State Capitol. Madison Tomberlin has been a member of Y Club for the past three years. She attended Georgia United Nations Assembly with Y Club last March, but this was her first time attending Youth Assembly, school officials said.
During Youth Assembly, students are given an opportunity to discuss current state issues with state administrators, elected officials and students from high schools throughout the state. Each conference is led by teens elected to office by their fellow delegates.
Students participate in mock committee meetings, learn governmental procedures and then debate and vote on the bills that their fellow delegates have written and presented. Bills that pass in committee are then taken to the floor of the House or Senate for full debate and vote.
Youth hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the House. Participants also engage in campaigns and elections for officers who will serve during the following year.
Tomberlin’s interest in these leadership roles piqued when she found out no one else from Lowndes planned to run for office. She decided to step up to the challenge, and her diligence was rewarded, school officials said.
She said she is looking forward to fulfilling her duties as Speaker of the House at the Georgia Youth Assembly next year.
