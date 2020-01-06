NAYLOR – Despite an hour delay due to a two-car collision, the first Naylor community parade brought residents together Saturday.
People gathered near State Road 84 as Jeeps, four-wheelers, motorcycles, horses and golf carts traveled the parade route across State Road 135.
One man, Willie Carter, spearheaded the occasion. Carter is the president of the Second 2 None Bike Club.
“I live in Naylor, and it’s just something that I wanted to do to give back to the community and try to improve community relationships in the neighborhood,” he said.
Uniting residents was the parade’s foundation and a reason Carter desired to sponsor it, he said.
The idea of a parade in Naylor created excitement among those who live there; Carter said neighbors were able to meet neighbors.
Standing on the sideline awaiting the parade’s start, Lee and Brenda Robinson attended with their daughter, Aungela Robinson, and their cousin, Eloise Lester.
Brenda Robinson said several faces on the sidelines were familiar to her.
“It’s just a great feeling to see so many Naylor people, probably some Lakeland, too, come together for a parade here in Naylor,” she said. “It’s awesome.”
Her husband shared the same emotion.
“It’s just a good feeling to see a bunch of people get together and have a good time, see a parade,” Lee Robinson said.
The parade carries out the same purpose as the former Naylor Day, Brenda Robinson said.
Hosted some time ago, Naylor Day offered gospel singing and talent showcases, she said.
“It was very awesome, and why we stopped, I don’t know,” she said. “ … Maybe a year or so ago, and I don’t know why, but that was another event that brought the Naylor community together.”
The Ponders also attended the parade. They said they had positive expectations prior to the parade’s start.
“We’ve got a lot of different people out,” Tracey Ponder said. “People celebrating for different reasons. It’s a great get-together.”
Residents and participants gathered for hot dogs and other refreshments following the parade.
