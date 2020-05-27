VALDOSTA – They only got five minutes with their loved ones, but they say the five minutes were well-spent.
It had been 10 weeks since Langdale Place residents have seen their family members. The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted visitation at the assisted living facility.
Ann Dasher saw her 96-year-old dad weekly before the pandemic began affecting Lowndes County but she said the last time she could visit him was in mid-March.
“There’s been a lot of tears shed because I knew he was getting depressed and there was really nothing that anybody could do,” she said. “ … It’s been hard. It’s really been hard particularly with his age.”
The Langdale Place allowed one visitor to see residents before denying them visitation altogether, she said. Her brother saw their dad, but Dasher could not.
She saw her dad for the first time since the start of the pandemic last week when Langdale Place held a parking lot visitation.
Chairs were spread out on one side of the parking lot while residents met with two family members maximum in waves. The families were only allotted five minutes.
Dasher’s brother came with her for the visit.
“It was just so good to see him,” she said. “I was just so glad to see him.”
In a time she simply defines as sad, Dasher said the visit was good for everyone involved and was uplifting for them.
Similar to Dasher, Robert Hatton had not seen his 88-year-old mother during the pandemic. He would usually visit her twice a week. In 60 days, he said he had only seen his mother twice through the lobby doors.
“It’s been tough,” Hatton said. “… It’s been hard. She feels really isolated. It’s been long days, I think, for her.”
Despite feelings of seclusion, he said she seems fine.
When he visited her last week in Langdale’s parking lot, he was pleased with how well his mother looked.
As optimistic as Hatton has been, he said he wished he could have hugged her but understands why he could not.
“She looked great,” he said. “She was friendly. She was positive, and we were excited to see her.”
After a five-minute conversation about her grandkids, Hatton said he felt great as he walked away having seen that she’s healthy.
Of the 93 residents at Langdale Place, Jan Brice, executive director, said about 65 residents participated in the parking lot visitation.
She labeled the day as joyful.
“Ten weeks is a long time not to see anybody and be able to hug them, so it was just a really happy day for everybody,” she said.
Langdale Place residents are quarantined during meals but can visit with other residents in a common area if they wear masks and stay spaced apart.
They are not allowed to leave the campus to go shopping or participate in any other outside activities.
“For the most part, they’ve been real troopers,” Brice said. “I just can’t imagine what it’s like to day in and day out get up and know that you can’t leave the premises, you can’t get in your car (and) you can’t see your loved one.”
