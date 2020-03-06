VALDOSTA — Representatives from all Titletown Toastmasters, Valdosta Toasts and Rose City Toastmasters are scheduled to compete in speech contests Saturday, March 7.
First- and second-place winners from contests held Feb. 29 will get to compete Saturday, and the winners there will represent southeast Georgia as they compete against speakers across the state, Toastmasters representatives said.
Area contests winners from Feb. 29 are David Adams of Valdosta’s Titletown Toastmasters, first-place international speech contest; Crycynthia Gardner of Rose City Toastmasters, second-place international speech contest; Walter Marriah of Rose City Toastmasters, first-place table topics contest; Doris Clark of Rose City Toastmasters, second-place table topics contest; Ted Okolichany of Valdosta Toasts, first-place humorous speech contest; Ashley Frazier of Titletown Toastmasters, humorous speech contest.
“I once read in a book that the highest paid people in the world are the best communicators,” said Adams, a communication and mindset coach. “That book also noted that Toastmasters was a great place to learn about communication. Later I read a second book that recommended this organization, and I had to visit a club and see what it was all about.”
Adams has been a toastmaster for 19 years and credits many of his accomplishments in business and public speaking to his experience with Toastmasters, members said.
Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches communication and leadership skills through a worldwide network of more than 15,900 clubs in 142 countries, members said. In Valdosta, there are three Toastmasters clubs: Moody Talking Tigers, TitleTown Toastmasters and Valdosta Toasts. Rose City Toastmasters is located in Thomasville.
For more information about Toastmasters, visit toastmasters.org.
