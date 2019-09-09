VALDOSTA — Titletown Toastmasters invites the community to its open house Thursday, Sept. 12, to meet members and talk about the importance of communication skills for today’s professional.
Titletown Toastmasters provides "a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication skills," members said.
Guests can have drinks and snacks while club members demonstrate roles filled in regular meetings. The demonstration will include one main speaker, an evaluator to give feedback and then some table topics – impromptu speeches, members said.
Titletown Toastmasters meets 6 p.m. every Thursday in a community room of the Willis L. Mills library, 2906 Julia Drive. For more information about the event and the club, visit www.titletowntoastmasters.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.