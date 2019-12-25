VALDOSTA — Here are the latest contest results of The Valdosta Daily Times circulation department Jingles and Slogans trivia contest.
Participants were asked to fill in the blanks for the correct words to complete various commercial jingles and slogans for the chance to win a $25 gift card, newspaper representatives said.
They are:
• “Fly the _____ skies” (United Airlines) FRIENDLY
• “Where’s the _____?” (Wendy’s) BEEF
• “We bring _____ things to life” (GE) GOOD
• “ Don’t leave ______without it” (American Express Card) HOME
• “Be ___ "you can be” (US Army) ALL
• “Just ___ ___ " ( Nike) DO IT
• “ You deserve a _____ today” (McDonald’s) BREAK
• “The choice of a _____ _____” ( Pepsi) NEW GENERATION
• “They’re ____________!!!!” (Frosted Flakes) GRRRRRREAT
• “ It takes a ______ and keeps on ______ ( Timex) LICKING ,TICKING
• “Just for the _______ of it” (Diet Coke) TASTE
• “Let your _______do the walking” (Yellow Pages) FINGERS
• “ Have it ______ way” (Burger King) YOUR
• “Plop, ___,fizz, ____” (Alka Seltzer) PLOP, FIZZ
• “ _______ can’t eat just one” (Lay’s) BETCHA
The winners were announced Dec. 16. They are Willie Jackson, Wesley Hardrick, Jennifer Lepper, Cyde Doig, Darlene Clark.
