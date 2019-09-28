VALDOSTA – Sean Hurley introduces viewers to familiar places.
The introduction is necessary because he finds something new in places people think they know.
Whether it's a black-and-white drawing instead of the world of color, or a behind-the-scenes perspective of a facade that's a regular sight, Hurley finds new ways of looking at places.
Right now, viewers who find their way to "Space and Time," Hurley's exhibit in the Price-Campbell Foundation Gallery of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, can look for themselves.
The center describes Hurley as "an illustrator and print maker, whose drawings and prints examine the world with an unwavering eye for certainty and detail."
Hurley said he's looking for a different perspective within reality.
"My work uses drawing to examine structure and space, and exists at the intersection of meticulous realism and purposefully self-aware illusion," he said in an artistic statement. "I am interested in forms dictated purely by function and use, in which a beauty of juxtaposition arises from the incidental or overlooked.
"In banal, utilitarian and personally significant spaces, I utilize a slow and methodical process of observation and self-reflection. Where structure is evident, I obsessively render it, and where it isn’t, I impose it through order and process. The result is a mix of observed truth and wishful thinking; a stylized and perfected depiction of imperfection."
Hurley is an assistant professor of printmaking and foundations at Valdosta State University. He has exhibited his works many times, in many places.
Now, Valdosta is included among his exhibit sites.
GALLERY
Sean Hurley's "Space and Time" is on exhibit in the Price-Campbell Foundation Gallery; along with "Cactus Tongued," the art of Kristy Hughes, Sallie & Harmon Boyette Gallery; "The Menagerie of Origins," featuring the artwork of Jenny Hager and D. Lance Vickery, Josette's Gallery.
Where: Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, 527 N. Patterson St.
Run dates: The show runs through Oct. 30.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays.
Admission: Free.
More information: Call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
