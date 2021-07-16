Tifton woman charged with murder

TIFTON — A Tifton woman was arrested Monday on murder and aggravated assault charges, authorities said Tuesday.
Alexis Danielle Banks, 22, was arrested in the shooting of Jada Golson, 23, in the 4800 block of Union Road, said David Haire, public information officer for the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting incident took place at 4857 Union Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday, according to a Tift County Sheriff’s Office report.
The Tift County Coroner’s Office was called out to Tift Regional Medical Center around 12:15 a.m. Saturday because a woman brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds had died, said Joeseph Thompson, deputy coroner. Thompson identified Golson as the victim.
There were 28 witnesses listed on the sheriff’s report.
Thompson said Golson’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy and that the GBI was called in to assist the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
