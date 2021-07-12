Tifton shooting probed as homicide

TIFTON — A weekend shooting in Tifton that left one woman dead is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said.
The Tift County Coroner’s Office was called out to Tift Regional Medical Center around 12:15 a.m. Saturday because a woman brought to the hospital with gunshot wounds had died, said Joeseph Thompson, deputy coroner.
He identified the victim as Jada Golson, age 23.
The shooting incident took place at 4857 Union Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday, according to a Tift County Sheriff’s Office report.
There were 28 witnesses listed on the sheriff’s report.
Thompson said Golson’s body was sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab for an autopsy and that the GBI was called in to assist the sheriff’s office in the investigation.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
