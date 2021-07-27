Tifton police: Teen dies in shooting

TIFTON — A Monday night shooting left a teenager in Tifton dead, police said Tuesday.
At 10:38 p.m., police responded to a call on 13 1/2 street in reference to shots fired, a Tifton Police Department statement said.
A short time later, police were sent to the 1500 block of Garrison Avenue after a young man was found in a yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
The victim was identified as Blake Haggins, 17, of Tifton, police said.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the investigation. Haggins’ body was taken to the GBI crime lab in Atlanta for an autopsy, the statement said.
Anyone with information on this case should contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Tip Line at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or leave a message with Tifton Police Department Detective Lt. Chris Luckey, (229) 382-3132.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
