Tifton man gets prison for bank robbery

TIFTON — A Tift County man who robbed a Tifton bank in 2018 was sentenced to federal prison this month, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Randy Angelo Hill, 35, was sentenced to six years in prison, according to a justice department statement. Hill had pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. There is no parole in the federal system.
Hill admitted robbing the South Georgia Banking Company at 725 W. Second St., on Oct. 2, 2018, the statement said.
Undisguised, Hill dropped a plastic bag over the teller counter and told an employee, “This is a robbery. I have a bomb. Put money in the bag. I will blow everybody up here.”
Hill fled on foot with stolen cash and was apprehended by Tifton police that day, according to the justice department.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tifton Police Department and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
