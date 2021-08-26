Tifton man charged with murder

TIFTON — Police arrested a man Wednesday on a murder charge, authorities said.
At 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, police responded to the 600 block of East 6th Street on a report of a gunshot victim, a Tifton Police Department statement said.
Adarius Dennard, 24, of Tifton was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center, where he died Sunday.
As the result of an investigation, a warrant for a felony murder charge was taken out for Ernest Branner, 32, of Tifton, who was later taken into police custody, the statement said.
The investigation continues; police ask people with information about the case to call Detective Ryan Kelly at the police department, (229) 382-3132 or the Tifton Police Department tip line, (229) 391-3991.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
