Tift students visit art center

Submitted PhotoMore than 16 students, teacher Sherry Yarbrough and several other classroom assistants from Tifton Horizon Academy visited the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. Tifton Horizon Academy, a regional school for special needs school-age students, is one of 40 regional schools that submitted art work to the Turner Center for its observance of National Youth Art Month. The center kicked off the celebration at an opening gallery reception March 1, when more than 800 youths and their family members and friends circulated throughout its art-filled galleries. To view the art, visit the galleries at 527 N. Patterson St. through March 26, or visit www.turnercenter.org for other opportunities to celebrate art during the month.