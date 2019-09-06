VALDOSTA — For the first time ever, Valdosta City Schools had a tie for its Teacher of the Year award.
Melvina Murray and Natasha Berry both received the honor Thursday evening during the Teacher of the Year banquet that was packed with city teachers and staff inside the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.
Usually, a tie would have to be broken by another vote, but city schools decided against a tie breaker because Murray will be leaving Valdosta.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said Berry will move on to represent Valdosta City Schools in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program, and Murray is moving to another state to support her husband in the Air Force.
"Mrs. Murray, on behalf of all of Valdosta City Schools, the state of Georgia and this country, we salute you and we salute your husband," Cason said.
He said the teacher of the year winners both understand that many students don't begin school fully equipped with everything they need to be successful. The two teachers were awarded because they go above and beyond providing the physical and mental tools to make their students thrive, Cason said.
Murray said she can understand how her students feel because she used to be them.
"I am them and they are me," she said. "I am that student who came to school tired because I slept in a car for the last two years of high school. My message to the public is to keep fighting no matter what life throws at you."
Being able to put herself in her students' shoes is what gave Murray the ability to be a strong teacher, she said.
Berry stressed the importance of the bond between teacher and student and what benefits it can have on every student.
Every year, she said she works hard to develop strong relationships with her students. A mutual interest in "Star Wars" helped one student become more invested in school and learning.
"As educators, we are given a myriad of students who sometimes come to us with many academic, social and emotional challenges," Berry said. "Students inside our classrooms who do not come equipped with the academic, social and emotional skill that they need are often victims of harsh teacher criticisms and consequences."
Berry said teachers should analyze the reasons for the student's behavior rather than just reacting to individual outbursts and displays for attention.
By teaching students proper social-emotional skills, they will be able to find acceptance, trust and stability in the classroom, leading them to success, she said.
"Imagine how differently classrooms across the United States would look if only we took the time to educate the whole child by building these strong student-teacher relationships rather than just attending to one small portion of what we think they need," Berry said.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
