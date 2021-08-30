VALDOSTA — The Eighth Annual Rescue Ball is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, Valdosta State University Ballroom, to benefit BARC Humane Society and the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes.
The gala evening includes dinner; live music by The Remedy; silent auctions; a reverse drawing for a chance to win one of the three last draws of $1,000, $1,500 and $2,500; a special drawing for a $1,000 Steel’s Jewelry gift certificate; and a modern dance performance by VSU dancers, organizers said in a statement.
Guests can take advantage of transportation between the VSU Ballroom and the parking garage courtesy of Valdosta Nissan. Sara Sumner, program director and on-air personality at Black Crow Media Group, leads the event as emcee, and Javon Longieliere Photography and Kellie Rae Photography will capture highlights of the evening.
Tickets for the annual fundraising event are $60 per person (tax included) and can be purchased at BARC, Home & Light, Humane Society, Valdosta Veterinary Associates and Western Auto, organizers said.
The locations also have tickets for the Steel’s Jewelry drawing that are $10 for one ticket or $40 for five tickets.
All tickets can also be purchased online at www.almosthomecharities.org/events or by calling (229) 244-5870. If unable to attend, tickets will still be entered for a chance to win, organizers said.
