VALDOSTA – With a third-round victory over Grayson, the Lowndes High School Vikings football team advances to the semi-finals of the Georgia state football playoffs.
Friday, Dec. 6, the Vikings host the North Gwinnett High School Bulldogs from Suwanee, school officials said. North Gwinnett is ranked third in the state.
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.
North Gwinnett High School received all of the tickets on the visitor side of the stadium, school officials said. Georgia High School Association by-laws, Section 5, states: one half of all permanent and temporary seats shall be offered to the visiting team, and it is the responsibility of the home team to regulate the seating so as to guarantee designated seating to the visiting team's supporters, school officials said.
"North Gwinnett chose to take and sell the visitor side," school officials said. "This should not be a problem for us as we have many open seats on the home side of the stadium. Any tickets North Gwinnett does not sell will go on sale at the gate the night of the game at 6:30 p.m."
At 5 p.m. Tuesday, the ticket office will reopen and Section N season ticket holders may choose from all the available reserved seat tickets on the home side.
"This has always been the procedure with late round playoff games and is the exact procedure we utilized in 2004, 2005, and 2007," school officials said. "As per our athletic ticket priority policy, we will allow Touchdown Club member and season ticket holders to purchase additional tickets beginning 6 p.m. Tuesday. Remaining seats will go on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning."
All tickets for the semifinals are $15 each as set by GHSA and all fans, except for “babies in arms” must have a ticket, school officials said.
"If the child can walk, they are not a baby in arms."
Ticket office hours this week are as follows:
• 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday.
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday (re-open 5 p.m. for Section N; re-open 6 p.m. for TD Club and season ticket holders).
• 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.
• 9 a,.m.-1 p.m. Friday.
The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.
