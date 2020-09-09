Thunderstorms on the way

VALDOSTA — South Georgia can expect thunderstorm activity to pick up over the next week, forecasters said this week.
A high-pressure system to the region’s north will create an easterly flow, bringing the Atlantic sea breeze into the area, said Eric Bunker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
“It’s driven by heat and humidity,” said John Feerick, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
Lowndes County rain chances will stay around 60-70% through the weekend, the weather service forecast shows.
Bunker said he’s not expecting severe temperatures during the next week. The weather service forecast shows Valdosta’s daytime high hovering around 90 degrees every day through the weekend.
“That’s only about a couple of degrees off from the average (for this time of year),” Feerick said.
Neither meteorologist expected widespread severe weather, though Feerick said there was always a chance an isolated storm could become briefly severe, and Bunker said gusty winds could pop up.
Bunker said there aren’t any storms in the tropics that could cause impacts on South Georgia’s weather for the next week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
