Thrift shop raised $100,000 for Langdale Hospice House

VALDOSTA – The Tree House thrift shop donated $100,000 to the Langdale Hospice House.
The Tree House began in 2013 to contribute upscale and donation-based clothing, jewelry and linen to help non-reimbursed patients who are unable to pay for resources such as home-based palliative care and grief support, according to the thrift shop's website.
When the thrift shop opened, it raised $12,500 for Hospice of South Georgia. In 2019, it expanded to 418 Northside Dr where it increased storage and display space. After relocating, the Tree House increased its earnings by 53%, Lindsey Rogers, Tree House marketing specialist, said.
Since 2013, the Tree House has contributed $281,500 to Hospice of South Georgia’s patient care.
Tree House operating hours are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.
Visit hospiceofsouthgeorgia.org/the-tree-house for more information.
