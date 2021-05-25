Thrift Shop awards scholarships

Submitted PhotoThe Moody Air Force Base Thrift Shop awarded scholarships to four individuals. The Thrift Shop is a nonprofit organization with the purpose of providing eligible personnel the opportunity to buy and sell used property. All proceeds go directly to airmen and their families through charitable endeavors. Scholarship winners include Jayntay Williams, Olivia Holdcroft and Andrew Francis, all graduates of Lowndes High School and spouse Jacqueline Paxton.