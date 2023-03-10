Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A few thunderstorms this evening. Mostly clear skies late. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.