VALDOSTA – Matthew Lord had a successful career touring as an opera singer.
Tumultuous national and world events in the early 2000s stalled his singing career. He needed work. Trained in opera at the prestigious Juilliard School, he suddenly needed to attend a trucking school to earn a commercial driver's license.
The opera singer became a truck driver.
When show business bounced back so did Lord and his opera career. But he developed a new idea, a takeoff/send-up of The Three Tenors of opera legends Plácido Domingo, José Carreras and Luciano Pavarotti. A concept that would dig into his Texas roots. A show that would have broad humor but would be true to the singing.
The Three Redneck Tenors were born.
The group received national attention on shows such as "America's Got Talent" more than a decade ago. The Three Redneck Tenors played two Valdosta shows several years ago as part of regular national tours.
Lord and the other two Redneck Tenors return to Valdosta this week, with their "Broadway Bound" show, Thursday, Feb. 17, as part of the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series.
The 2022 Valdosta stop marks a recent return to the Three Redneck Tenors touring and performing.
When the pandemic struck two years ago, the Three Redneck Tenors went from performing roughly 133 cities annually to zero overnight.
And Lord dusted off his commercial driver's license and hit the road again as a trucker.
"I tell people that I would feel like a hero one day delivering vaccines from Pfizer but then I would deliver fish sticks and gummy bears the next day," Lord said in a phone interview.
He added that earning his CDL made sense several years ago when the show biz gigs dried up the first time. "I realized being Juilliard trained means I'm not trained to do anything," he said.
Now, with theaters open again, Lord said audiences are hungry for live shows. The Rednecks Tenors have recently performed in Virginia, Texas and Alabama as they head toward Valdosta. Shows have been sold out in several venues.
"Some people wear masks. Some don't," Lord said. "We've had large audiences. I want to think people love the show that much but I think it's just people are ready to get back out."
The show's No. 1 priority is the singing, he said, but there is plenty of humor and storytelling, too.
"People are looking to hear humor that doesn't preach to them or push away half of the audience," Lord said. "We don't play to Red State or Blue State. We play everywhere. As far as politics, we're not going to change anyone's mind, so why go there? We mention in the show that it's time to be nice again. I don't care if you're Red or Blue, just be nice to one another.
"It's the same in the South as it is in the North, people just want to be entertained."
The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Presenter Series hosts The Three Redneck Tenors "Broadway Bound," 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. An optional, pre-show dinner is available at 6 p.m. More information: Call (229) 247-2787; or visit turnercenter.org.
