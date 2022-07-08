Vote sign

VALDOSTA – Three candidates qualified for the special municipal election for the Valdosta City Council District 3 seat.

The seat is vacant after the passing of Council member Joseph “Sonny” Vickers June 16.

Qualifying ran from 8 a.m., July 5, to noon, July 7.

Qualifying Valdosta City Council District 3 candidates:

Thomas B. McIntyre

Mattie L. Blake

India S. Bell

Early voting begins Oct. 17, and Election Day is scheduled for Nov. 8.

Any runoff race will be held Dec. 6.

The Lowndes County Board of Elections is located at 2808 N. Oak St. For more information, contact the Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850.

