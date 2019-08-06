Three people displaced; pets die in Valdosta fire

VALDOSTA — Three people were displaced from their home after a fire Monday.
The Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a house fire at the 1000 block of East Cranford Avenue, city officials said. The call came in at 10 a.m., and the first fire units arrived within four minutes.
On scene, firefighters found smoke and flames coming out of the residence, and firefighters located the fire in a bedroom of the house, the report stated.
According to the report, the cause of the fire was an overloaded power supply.
Three people were displaced as a result of the fire. No people were injured, the report stated.
Firefighters rescued one canine and gave it oxygen on scene. However, one canine and two cats succumbed to smoke exposure and were not successfully resuscitated.
Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said the Red Cross is helping the displaced residents with accommodations, while they search for a place to live.
Boutwell warned against plugging too many items into a single outlet. He recommended everyone use proper power strips and take special precautions when plugging items into it.
Boutwell said pet owners should take precautions in case a fire breaks out at their home.
Pet owners should affix a pet alert window cling that informs fire officials how many animals are located inside the home.This should then be attached to a front window.
This critical information saves rescuers' time when locating a family's pets.
Anyone can get a free window cling by going to adt.com/pets or at AKC Responsible Dow Ownership Days events. Details are available at www.alc.org.
