Three men charged with armed robbery

VALDOSTA — Three Valdosta men were charged with armed robbery after a holdup Tuesday, police said in a statement released Wednesday.
At 2:24 p.m., officers were dispatched on a report of a robbery at gunpoint in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The victim told officers he was approached by three suspects while he was standing in the front yard of his home. The victim said one suspect pointed a firearm at him while the other two went into his vehicle and stole property.
The victim gave a getaway car description to the 911 dispatcher; a detective saw the car and followed it to a residence on McAfina Trail, the statement said.
Officers headed to the residence, located all three suspects and recovered three firearms, along with property belonging to the victim, the statement said.
Shepherd Williams, 19, Ahmad R. Smith, 18, and Fredrick Ahmaree, 20, all of Valdosta, are charged with felony armed robbery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, the police statement said.
“Our officers and detectives did a great job using the detailed description given by the victim to find the offenders and quickly get them off of the streets of Valdosta,” Police Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
