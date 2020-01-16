Three indicted in Cook shooting case

ADEL — Three people were indicted Monday by a Cook County grand jury in a 2018 shooting in Lenox.
On Feb. 25, 2018, a man was shot in the shoulder at the Dollar General store in Lenox, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He was taken to Tift Regional Hospital in Tifton and was treated and released.
On Thursday, March 29, 2018, the GBI’s Douglas office located Jesus M. Rodriguez, 23, and Alana Kilpatrick, 24, in Gadsden County, Fla., the statement said. The two were arrested on one count each of aggravated assault by Gadsden County Sheriff’s deputies, according to the GBI. Rodriguez and Kilpatrick were extradited back to Cook County for prosecution.
Monday, Kilpatrick was indicted on multiple counts of violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act, multiple counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property in the second degree, while Rodriguez was indicted with multiple counts of violation of street gang terrorism and prevention act, multiple counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and criminal damage to property in the second degree, the statement said. Amanda Rodriguez, 40, was indicted with hindering apprehension or punishment of a criminal, according to the GBI.
The case is being prosecuted by the Alapaha District Attorney’s Office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
