Three Georgia Christian seniors sign letters of intent

DASHER – Three Georgia Christian seniors signed letters of intent with the colleges of their choice today in front of their friends and family at a signing ceremony.
The signing ceremony took place at 11 a.m. in Lacy Elrod Gymnasium at Georgia Christian School.
Senior Generals football player Garrett McQuaig signed with Cornell College. Senior Lady Generals soccer player Lexi Lewis signed with Freed Hardeman University. Senior Generals football player Joseph Gardner signed with Lawrence University.
Georgia Christian was proud to honor all three senior-athletes in front of their friends and families as they take their talents in their respected sport to the collegiate level. Congratulations to all three of these outstanding students.
