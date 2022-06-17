Three Dog Night plays Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park hosts its annual Season Passholder Appreciation Concert with pop culture legends Three Dog Night as part of the 2022 All-Star Concert Series.
“We look forward to the Season Passholder Appreciation Concert every year, when we get to rock out with our passholder families,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “Whether you grew up in the '70s or not, everyone is familiar with Three Dog Night’s songs and has fond memories attached to them.”
Three Dog Night, now in its fifth decade, "claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music," park representatives said in a statement.
"In the years 1969-74, no other group achieved more Top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night. Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or major motion pictures."
Songs include “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.”
The concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and reserved concert seats are free for 2022 season passholders.
More information: Visit WildAventures.com.
