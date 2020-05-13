Three charged with theft by entering auto

VALDOSTA — A 911 call led to three theft arrests late Tuesday, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
At 11:56 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Lake Laurie Drive after a 911 caller said he saw subjects running from his neighbor’s residence, the statement said. The caller provided a detailed description of a car that left the scene.
The resident said his vehicle had been entered and property was taken, including a handgun, police said.
An officer performed a traffic stop on the subjects’ car; a search resulted in items, including a handgun, being recovered, according to the statement. A second handgun, reported stolen in a different incident, was also recovered, police said. Marijuana was found hidden in the car, the statement said.
Leon Graham, 19, of Valdosta is charged with theft by entering an auto (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony), possession of marijuana (misdemeanor) and theft by receiving stolen property (felony); Michael Clements, 19, of Valdosta is charged with theft by entering an auto (felony); and Walter Bradley, 20, of Valdosta is charged with theft by entering an auto (felony) and possession of marijuana (misdemeanor), police said.
“The citizen’s immediately notifying us of this incident allowed our officers to quickly locate these offenders and recover all of the stolen items. We want to remind everyone to ensure your vehicle is locked and do not leave any valuable items in them while they are unattended,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
