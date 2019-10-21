VALDOSTA — Three men were jailed following a Sunday shooting incident, according to police.
At about 4:21 a.m., police officers saw a vehicle stop in front of a house in the 900 block of North Toombs Street, then heard several gunshots coming from the vehicle, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
Officers chased the vehicle after it took off; the occupants of the auto eventually stopped the vehicle and fled on foot, the statement said.
Police located and arrested three subjects. A handgun that had been reported stolen was recovered, as well as other evidence, the statement said.
No one was hurt in the shooting, according to police. The shooting appeared to be related to an argument, police said.
William Gordon, 23, and Daniel Pinkney, 46, both of Valdosta, are each charged with discharge of firearms on or near public roadway and reckless conduct; Demarcus Thomas, 25, of Valdosta is charged with discharge of firearms on or near public roadway, reckless conduct and obstruction of an officer, police said.
The men were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
