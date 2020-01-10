Three arrested after cross-border chase

JENNINGS, Fla. — A chase that began in Lowndes County wound up with a crash in Hamilton County, Fla., and three arrests earlier this week, according to authorities.
At about 11:35 a.m., Lowndes deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge Ram truck on Interstate 75 southbound for failure to maintain lane and a window-tint violation, according to a Lowndes County Sheriff's Office statement.
The driver and occupants fled the scene in the truck, the statement said. The driver and a passenger were seen switching places behind the wheel while traveling 100 miles per hour, according to the report.
The driver, Jasmine Black, 35, of Griffin, Ga., and passenger
The truck headed into Florida and turned off into Jennings, Fla., where, after several turns, it crashed on Oak Street, according to a Hamilton County Sheriff's Office report.
The three occupants fled on foot but were captured with the help of K9 crews, the report stated.
The pursuit involved the Lowndes and Hamilton sheriff's offices, Jennings police, the Florida Highway Patrol and the K9 units from both Lowndes County and the Hamilton Correctional Institution, according to authorities.
Jasmine Black, 35, of Griffin, Ga., Christopher Dyer, 30, of Pompano Beach, Fla., and Krystal Rodriguez, 22, of Haines City, Fla., are charged with leaving the scene of an accident by Jennings police, and other charges are pending, the Lowndes statement said.
All three suspects remain in the Hamilton County Jail awaiting extradition to Lowndes, according to Lowndes County's statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
