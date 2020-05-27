VALDOSTA — Police have arrested a man after statements were posted to social media urging the public to harm a detective, according to a police statement.
At 12:55 p.m. May 20, officers and detectives went to a home in the 2900 block of Calloway Circle, looking for someone involved in a dispute at another location, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
While on scene at the residence, detectives smelled a strong odor of marijuana emitting from inside the residence. Officers and detectives secured the house, then applied for a search warrant.
While waiting for the search warrant, a crowd gathered in the area, yelling and taunting the officers on scene, the statement said.
One subject began streaming the situation live on a social media outlet. During his streaming, he made derogatory comments toward a detective on scene, even showing the detective and identifying the vehicle that he drove, the statement said.
Through his comments on social media, the subject solicited other persons to commit an act of violence toward the detective, police said.
On Friday, May 22, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Jeruhme Marshall, 19, of Valdosta on a charge of felony criminal solicitation, according to the police statement.
After detectives attempted to serve the arrest warrant, Marshall turned himself in to the Lowndes County Jail, the statement said.
“It is deeply disturbing that when our officers and detectives are doing their jobs, that this offender used social media to make threats towards them. Our department took the threats serious and I am proud of the work our officers and detectives did to ensure that this offender is held accountable for his actions,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.