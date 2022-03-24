Thrasher named community development director

VALDOSTA — Rachel Thrasher has joined Lowndes County’s team as the new community development director.
As director, Thrasher’s roles will include project management, grant research, economic initiatives and social services, county officials said in a statement.
“We are fortunate to leverage Rachel’s vast experience and insight to head this new collaborative department at Lowndes County,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County manager. “Rachel will help bridge the gap between the county and our community while working with stakeholders to continue moving the county forward.”
Thrasher comes to Lowndes County with more than 15 years of experience working in both the public and private sectors, serving business leaders, community investors and regional partners. Her most recent position was the Main Street program coordinator working under the City of Valdosta and Central Valdosta Development Authority.
“I am honored and extremely excited to spearhead the Community Development Department for Lowndes County,” Thrasher said. “I look forward to serving the community in this capacity and help the county achieve its vision of being a dynamic, world-class place that any and every one would be proud to call home.”
