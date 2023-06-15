VALDOSTA — Power outages were reported in South Central Georgia in the wake of strong thunderstorms that moved through the area Thursday.
Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation reported more than 2,400 customers were out of power at 2 p.m. in its Tifton region.
In the Valdosta area, Colquitt EMC had 245 customers in the dark at that time.
Colquitt EMC had taken more than 23,000 service calls Thursday, the company said in a Facebook posting.
Georgia Power reported only minor outages throughout the area.
