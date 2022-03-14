Thousands attend Azalea Festival

VALDOSTA – 2 Sisters and a Cousin Sweets were among the vendors and thousands of visitors to return this past weekend to the Azalea Festival.
Monica Holmes and Barbara Seawright, owners of 2 Sisters and a Cousin Sweets and Seawright's Treats and More, said, "We are so excited to be back out in the community and it's great to sell our goods and see the positive reactions to taste."
Holmes said her family was inspired to start a "sweet shop" due to the love of baking passed down from their grandmother, mothers and aunts.
The 22nd Annual Azalea Festival kicked-off Saturday, March 12, and continued Sunday, March 13, at Drexel Park.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County tradition draws between 20,000-30,000 people and hundreds of vendors to the city and county.
Vanessa Jones, a first-time attendee, said, "I had no idea this happened in Valdosta. I'm glad I came out this year because it was a great way for me to support small businesses."
The festival has grown from a dozen vendors and one stage of entertainment to more than 200 vendors and six stages of entertainment.
The festival offers a variety of unique arts & craft vendors, a KidZone area for children, a classic car and motorcycle show, Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority Azalea 5K run, etc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.