VALDOSTA — As of Friday morning, power companies were reporting more than 56,000 customers were still without power in the Valdosta region following the dreadful attack of Hurricane Idalia.
Georgia Power spokeswoman Kelly Richardson said about 13,000 customers in Valdosta were without power, not counting some in the county.
“Valdosta is the most populated spot, so that’s where we’re focusing our efforts,” she said.
The company estimates 95% of those will have power back by 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Richardson said.
The online outage map for Colquitt EMC, which provides power to rural areas and smaller towns, shows 43,000 customers still in the dark Friday morning, down from close to 55,000 earlier in the week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.