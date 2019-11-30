The November meeting of the Thomasville Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) featured a program by Don Sims, who spoke about his time while serving in the military and as a participant with Honor Flight Tallahassee. Veterans in attendance were also recognized.
Sims is a decorated veteran, a former Thomasville City Council member, retired Thomasville-Thomas County Chamber of Commerce president and the husband of Thomasville Chapter DAR member Dee Dee Sims.
Sims opened his program with a quote by President Franklin Roosevelt from 1936, “To many generations much is given, to many generations much is expected, this generation of Americans has a rendezvous with destiny.” Sims added, “that statement came true four years later, when the first peace time draft was instituted in the fall of 1940.” This draft was very controversial since 90 percent of Americans did not want war and were against it. During World War II, about 66 percent of the people who served were drafted.
Sims continued, “25 percent of those that served in the Vietnam War were draftees while others enlisted to pick the branch of service that they wanted to serve in.”
Sims attended Officer Candidate School and served as an infantry combat platoon leader. He said his OCS class motto was, “war is our business and business is good.” During his service in the Vietnam War as a first lieutenant with the U.S. Army infantry, Sims was wounded in the leg and awarded the Purple Heart. He also received the Combat Infantry Badge as a result of engaging in battle and the Airborne wings.
Sims has participated in the Honor Flight Tallahassee program which takes veterans to Washington, D.C. for the day to visit monuments that honor World War II, Korean and Vietnam War veterans. He said, “it was a very rewarding experience.”
The Thomasville Chapter DAR also inducted new members Dr. Beckey Malphus and her mother, Maudine Wright, at the November meeting. The Induction Ceremony was led by Chapter Chaplain Helen Huddleston. Malphus and Wright proved their lineage from their Revolutionary War Ancestor, George Carter, who served in South Carolina. After taking the membership oath, Chapter Registrar Pamela Tucker presented each new member with a DAR pin. Regent Shelba Sellers then welcomed Malphus and Wright to the Thomasville Chapter DAR. Registrar Tucker also introduced prospective members in attendance.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Its members are descended from the patriots who won American independence during the Revolutionary War. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. More than one million women have joined the DAR since it was founded. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit www.DAR.org.
For more information about the Thomasville Chapter DAR, visit thomasville.georgiastatedar.org or the Chapter’s Facebook page at facebook.com/ThomasvilleChapterNSDAR.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.