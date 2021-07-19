Thomas observes 60 years in ministry

VALDOSTA — Oracles of Deliverance Church is commemorating Pastor Marilyn Thomas’ 60th consecutive year in the ministry.
"Pastor Thomas' spiritual journey began July 13, 1961, under the leadership of a female Christian minister who was a woman of color and part of a white integrated organization," according to a statement from the church.
Thomas said, "She inspired me to repent and believe the gospel of Jesus Christ and become a true Christian."
That was the beginning of the spiritual work which Thomas believes, "the Lord anointed" her to do. Three months later, she said she was "filled with the Holy Spirit and ordained to minister the word of God."
She began what she calls “The Miraculous Journey” and provided a portion of her testimony from her latest e-book of 60 sermons titled, “Divine Intelligence Beyond The Human Mind!: From The Spiritual University Of God.”
The E-book is available on Amazon and at Barnes and Noble.
The church celebrated "her commitment to the work of the Lord," Sunday, July 11.
"In March of 1962, an angel of God visited Thomas and spoke to her in an audible voice," church representatives said in the statement. "It was a miraculous experience. In June of 1971, another angel visited her. He said, 'Look at the light, this is your healing.'"
Thomas was languishing, fasting and praying at that time. The light was as bright as the sun, church officials said.
God declared to Isaiah, Isaiah 60:1: “Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee.” The Psalmist explicitly proclaimed, Psalm 84:11: “For the Lord God is a sun and shield: the Lord will give grace and glory: no good thing will He withhold from them that walk uprightly.”
He continued to instruct Thomas with the scriptures. God commanded His people to be obedient and work for Him. Jesus proclaimed, St. Matthew 5:16: “Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”
It is Thomas' desire to shine with divine intelligence beyond the human mind, church officials said.
Thomas' service in the ministry of the Word began with evangelism.
The first six years she ministered the gospel of Jesus Christ in Georgia, Florida, Texas, and wherever the Spirit of the Lord sent her. For three and a half years, the Lord commissioned her to minister the word of God by radio. She ministered the gospel of Jesus Christ on three radio stations: two in Valdosta and one in Boca Raton, Fla. During that time, she was an assistant pastor of a local church.
The spiritual messages the Lord commanded her to minister by the medium of radio, inspired an elder minister who encouraged her. He desired to meet with Thomas in his office. Degrees of divinity and scholastic accomplishments from seminaries decorated his office. He was a pastor for approximately 50 years.
"He acknowledged that in spite of all of his academic achievements, he did not have the wisdom and knowledge, which the Lord had given her concerning the Scriptures," church officials said. "He said, 'I do not have what you have!' He emphasized, 'I never heard any man preach the gospel like you.'"
"He never heard anyone preach the gospel and interpret the Scriptures in the manner in which Jesus Christ enabled me to minister," she said. "He recognized that the anointing of the Holy Spirit surpassed his academic accomplishments."
He invited her to minister to his congregation.
"The Lord sustained the radio ministry and allowed Thomas to edify many souls who were spiritually hungry for spiritual truth," church officials said. "She did not solicit funds from listeners. For nine consecutive years, He allowed her to contribute to His work without receiving a salary from the church."
Jesus Christ taught her how to love Him and live by faith. 1 John 4:18: “There is no fear in love; but perfect love casteth out fear: because fear hath torment. He that feareth is not made perfect in love.”
The organization’s bishop appointed Thomas as pastor of the church. Although he required pastors to obtain licenses to preach, he never required her to obtain a license "because he knew that God gave her a dynamic anointing of the Holy Spirit of Jesus Christ," church officials said. "Therefore, the organization gave Thomas the title of 'reverend.' During the time of segregation, the bishop allowed her to preach the gospel to white ministers at one of their largest yearly meetings. The ministry of Jesus Christ has been unorthodox.
"In 1979, the Lord Jesus explicitly informed Thomas to publish a book of sermons, titled, 'The Oracles of God,' a collection of 44 sermons confronting widespread problems of sin, spiritual illiteracy, gender and racial inequality," church officials said. "He enabled her to endure a multiplicity of sufferings, praying and fasting, to prepare her to receive these messages from Him. Therefore, she persevered amidst great oppositions ministering the gospel of Jesus Christ.
"In that era, naive men were extremely hostile against female ministers. Many did not allow them to function in a pastoral position. June 11, 1980, by divine instruction, the Lord allowed Thomas to charter and establish Oracles of Deliverance Church. This is a divine entity established exclusively for spiritual learning and saving of souls. Those who were born-again, under the leadership of this ministry, followed her as I followed Christ."
On Nov. 7, 1984, she purchased an edifice for Oracles of Deliverance Church.
In 1986, Thomas introduced her first sermon to the daily newspaper, and continued submitting sermons for more than three decades.
In 1989, Thomas had a prophetic vision in which she emphasized to the church concerning the president articulating that he and his wife appreciated the work she was doing for the church. A few days later, the inauguration committee sent Thomas an invitation to the presidential inauguration, church officials said.
In 1995, Thomas purchased 3.54 acres of land to build a new sanctuary. She hired two skilled architects and a structural engineer to fulfill the task of providing architectural drawings of a steel-frame building with red iron and brick veneer. She received the occupancy permit March 15, 1999.
In 2006, she hired an architect to provide drawings of another steel frame building with brick veneer for the fellowship hall/library. Thomas received the occupancy permit Nov. 12, 2007.
In 2017, Thomas published a book of 31 sermons titled “Divine Intelligence Beyond The Human Mind!: Deborah, The Judge And Prophetess; Anointed Above The Fellows.”
March 8, 2018, she purchased 22.23 acres of land for the church to develop a portion of it for a private cemetery.
In 2020, she published an E-book of sixty sermons titled “Divine Intelligence Beyond The Human Mind!: From The Spiritual University Of God.”
Thomas' ministerial journey consists of more than 200 audio sermons.
The Lord miraculously enabled her to purchase 3.54 acres of land, and build the sanctuary, fellowship hall/library, ornamental fence, dual outdoor electronic sign and purchase an additional 22.23 acres of land debt-free, church officials said.
"My highest aspiration is to please my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and to leave a spiritual legacy of faith to generations following for all nationalities," Thomas said. "Therefore, I have devoted my life to the work of God, striving to help humanity understand and obey the Scriptures. Oracles of Deliverance Church gave me many special honors for many years for my work in the ministry. The Lord revealed this scripture to me concerning the spiritual blessing He has bestowed upon me because I was willing to serve Him and His people, and accomplish His will for His work. Elisabeth, the mother of John the Baptist, spoke these words to Mary, the mother of Jesus. St. Luke 1:45: 'And blessed is she that believed: for there shall be a performance of those things which were told her from the Lord.'"
