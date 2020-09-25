Thomas man arrested after chase in Lowndes

VALDOSTA — A Thomas County man faces charges after leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Lowndes County Thursday, the sheriff’s office said.
At about 8:45 a.m., the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a domestic dispute on the south end of the county, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.
Before deputies could arrive, the suspect fled, but deputies had a description of his car, the statement said.
The car headed north on Interstate 75. Deputies chased the car. Speeds reached 100 miles per hour, the sheriff’s office said.
A deputy used a “stop stick” to blow one of the car’s tires at Exit 22, but the car kept going. At the edge of Cook County, another deputy performed a PIT maneuver and forced the car off the road.
The suspect abandoned the car and ran into a wooded area, according to the sheriff’s office.
A K9 unit tracked him; however, a family member called the suspect on a cell phone and convinced him to surrender, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
Laroyd M. Reddick, 29, of Boston is charged with terroristic threats, fleeing, attempting to elude and obstruction of an officer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
