Valdosta – the place I call home, the place that has given me so much joy and shaped my life – it is with great sadness, but great optimism, that I must go.
Please know that this decision is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. After nearly seven years at The Valdosta Daily Times, I am moving to Pennsylvania to become CNHI’s new beat reporter for Penn State football.
My time serving this community has been so rewarding, with so many awesome memories – from covering Valwood’s 2017 state title run my first year on a football beat and staying so long in the press room that I got locked in the stadium at Mercer to getting the opportunity to cover the winningest high school football program in the nation at Valdosta High to going to Texas and seeing the Blazers win their fourth national title to watching history be made as Shelton Felton and Tremaine Jackson became the first Black head coaches at VHS and VSU respectively to seeing the Lowndes baseball team win its first state championship since 2000, I’ve got stories to tell for the rest of my life.
To think this journey actually started as a kid stealing the sports page from my aunt’s daily paper to being the one responsible for producing that sports page has been such a surreal and satisfying experience.
Thank you, Jim Zachary, for giving me the opportunity to realize my dream of becoming a professional journalist after my dreams of being a player had fallen short years prior. This job changed my life when so many things had gone wrong for me. You brought me in because you felt I could make a difference and the success we’ve had lets me know you bet on the right horse.
Thank you, Dean Poling, for being an exceptional mentor, a calming presence and a fountain of wisdom for not only me, but all of the journalists who have come through our newsroom.
I have so many people to thank. The first person that comes to mind is Valdosta State men’s basketball coach Mike Helfer, who saw my dedication as an aspiring journalist at Valdosta State 11 years ago. Your encouragement and the access you granted me allowed me to grow and watching your teams play has been one of the joys of my life.
I’d like to take the time to thank all of the coaches I’ve had the pleasure of building relationships with over the years: Ashley Henderson, Alan Rodemaker, Joel Stites, Brad Porter, Ryan Page, Justin Henderson, Shelton Felton, Tremaine Jackson, Deandra Schirmer, Robert Shipman, Bart Shuman, Randy McPherson, Jamey DuBose, Rush Propst, E.A. Wilcox, Tim Rose Jr., Reshon Benjamin, Antonia Tookes, Donnie Holland, Antonio Haynes, Darrell Lockhart, James Lee, Anna McCall, John Hansen, Edward Mobley, Roberto Carrillo, Greg Guilliams, Chuck Knapp, Kurt Williams, Mike Johnson, Carley Kuhns, Thomas Macera, Gary Goff, Kerwin Bell, Jake Chitty, Bobby Jones, Rusty Beale, Stacy Duckworth, Jay Hamlett, Adam Amar, Josh Akers, Doug Nix, Tim Alligood, Bill Cribb, Martha and Rick Mazurkiewicz, Autumn Bell, Brittany Bell, Val and Chad Gallahan, Andy Stamschror, Terry Quinn, Joseph Robinson and Ben Simmons. I’m sure I’ve missed some others but know you are appreciated.
Thank you to all the athletes and teams I’ve covered over the years. Being able to document these parts of your lives has been rewarding. Immortalizing so many important moments in print for you and your families is something I’ll always be grateful for.
Thank you to my good friend Mike Chason, who made it a point to shout me out during his induction speech at the VSU Athletic Hall of Fame. I’ve cherished every car trip and conversation and your hospitality.
Thank you to Matt Malone, your professionalism and your work as a public address announcer makes Blazer basketball games a one of a kind experience.
I’d also like to thank athletic directors Herb Reinhard, Reginald Mitchell, Danny Redshaw and Brett Martin as well as VSU sports information director Kit Strief for giving me the things I need on game day to succeed.
Thank you to legendary photographers Paul Leavy, Dave Sundin, Mary Ann Miller, Bill Malone, Ebb Dudley, Eric Vinson and Ethan Lowe for their friendship and the advice they’ve shared with me on game day.
Thanks to TV reporters Alison Posey, Morgan Jackson, Ryan Kelly, Dom Tibbetts, Dom Miranda and Kyle Logan for our countless sideline conversations and media scrum shenanigans.
I’d also like to thank my former colleagues Glendon Poe, Derrick Davis and Amanda Lumpkin. I’m grateful to you all for your friendship and support. I’ve learned so much from you and we leaned on each other at various times when we’ve needed to.
You all have been so instrumental in my career and making this profession worthwhile.
Last but not least, thank you Valdosta. You’ve meant everything to me. I grew up and found my calling here. I’ve loved and lost here. I’ve won and lost here. I’ve sobbed and celebrated here. I became a man and started my family here. I’ve made many, many friends here. It’s been such a blessing to cover such a rich sports tradition in such a unique and special place. Valdosta will always be home and while I’m away, I’ll do all I can to represent where I came from with dignity and pride. As this next chapter in my life beckons, I’m glad Valdosta was where it all began.
Shane Thomas served as The Valdosta Daily Times sports editor.
