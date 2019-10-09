VALDOSTA — A third suspect is wanted in connection with the late September shooting death of a teenager.
Valdosta Police Department detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Richard Lindell Wolfe, 25, on charges of felony murder, three counts aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a VPD statement released late Wednesday afternoon.
Wolfe is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting death of Ahmad Fredrick, 18, of Valdosta, police said.
The homicide occurred at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 23, when police were dispatched to the 400 block of West Mary Street on a 911 call saying two people had been shot, according to the statement.
The two people were in a car and police removed them from the vehicle to provide first aid; firefighters and EMS arrived as well, the statement said.
Fredrick was killed, according to the Valdosta Police Department. The other person in the car was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. Personnel from the Valdosta-Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene.
Investigators determined the pair were shot while traveling in the 1100 block of Melody Lane; evidence at this location was found confirming the shooting took place there, the police statement said.
In the days following the incident, police arrested two suspects.
Thursday, Sept. 26, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Shaivon Edwards in connection with the homicide, according to earlier police reports.
Edwards, 25, turned himself in to police Sept. 27, and was charged with felony murder, three counts of felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, the police statement said.
Jaquarius Holsendolph, 21, also faces a felony murder charge, three counts of felony aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department. Holsendolph was arrested Sunday, Sept. 29, without incident, police said.
As of Wednesday evening, "the whereabouts of Wolfe are not known and the police department is asking for assistance in locating him," police said. "If anyone knows where Wolfe is, or comes into contact with him, please call 911 immediately. Wolfe should be considered armed and dangerous."
The case is still under investigation and if anyone has any information, call (229) 293-3145.
10/9 Update: The headline of this story was corrected to say "Third suspect wanted in shooting death of Valdosta teen" at 7:03 p.m.
