VALDOSTA — A third arrest has been made in a shooting investigation encompassing a pair of incidents from Feb. 26, police said.
Trevion Isael McGee, 18, of Valdosta turned himself in Wednesday to the Lowndes County Jail, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement. Warrants had been taken out for him March 3 for two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said.
At about 12:20 a.m. Feb. 26, police responded to two separate but related shootings, police said.
They first responded to the 400 block of East Martin Luther King Drive; a 16-year-old was injured and he was taken by a friend to South Georgia Medical Center.
While officers were responding to that shooting, the 911 center received a call about two people being shot in the 2500 block of Bemiss Road, police said.
Police found two 17-year-old males with gunshot wounds; officers gave first aid until EMTs arrived and took them to SGMC, police said.
The two shooting incidents were related, according to a police statement.
On Feb. 28, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Zontavious Sipplen, 20, of Valdosta on charges of two counts of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to a police department statement. Sipplen was taken into custody without incident.
On March 3, detectives obtained arrest warrants on Omar White, 17, of Valdosta on charges of felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, police said. White was taken into custody without incident.
The Valdosta City School System confirmed White played football for the Valdosta High School Wildcats. He was a junior defensive tackle who had already committed to the University of Colorado and was Region 1-7A Defensive Player of the Year.
White is no longer a student at Valdosta High School, according to a statement from the city school system.
All three teens, who were shot, were treated and released from the hospital, police said.
All people accused but not convicted of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
