Theatre hosts National Cinema Day

VALDOSTA – National Cinema Day is Saturday, Sept. 3.
Valdosta Stadium Cinemas, a Georgia Theatre Company, will participate in National Cinema Day by offering $3 movie tickets for any film, any showtime, any format, including 3D, GTX and LX seating auditoriums, theatre representatives said; the price does not include tax or online/third-party ticketing fees.
"Spiderman: No Way Home" is swinging its way back onto the big screen to play alongside other summer hits, they added.
"Movie theatres have always been a pillar of American culture and we want to remind people of the importance of movies, the sense of community when you go to your local theatre and the artistic and entertainment value of filmmaking," theatre representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.