VALDOSTA – Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Theatre Guild Valdosta board of directors suspended its 32nd season until January, according to a statement released this week by the community theatre organization.
Since the plays "Clue" and "Sleepy Hollow" have been cast, they will remain a part of the season but will be scheduled for early 2021, according to the statement.
For more information, call (229) 247-8243 or email dostaplayhouse@bellsouth.net.
