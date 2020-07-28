VALDOSTA – Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Theatre Guild Valdosta board of directors suspended its 32nd season until January, according to a statement released this week by the community theatre organization. 

Since the plays "Clue" and "Sleepy Hollow" have been cast, they will remain a part of the season but will be scheduled for early 2021, according to the statement. 

For more information, call (229) 247-8243 or email dostaplayhouse@bellsouth.net.

 

