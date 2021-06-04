Theatre Guild seeks 'Camelot' cast

VALDOSTA – Theatre Guild Valdosta plans for the show to go on.
After an unprecedented year of canceling not only shows but an entire season, the community theatre organization is preparing to open The Dosta Playhouse downtown to audiences in coming months.
But first it needs players for its season-opening musical – Lerner and Loewe’s “Camelot.”
Auditions are scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday, June 6, 7, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St., said Grant Brown, show director.
Theatre Guild encourages all singers and actors age 16 and older to audition. More than 20 people are needed for the cast.
Auditions will include singing a brief song of the person's choice and reading a portion of the script.
For more information about auditions, visit theatreguildvaldosta.com.
Auditions will determine who sits on the throne of King Arthur and other members of his court.
"'Camelot' is the story of King Arthur, Queen Guenevere and the Knights of the Round Table," Brown said. "'Camelot' is at times innocent, humorous, poignant and tragic but is ultimately a story of hope.”
“Camelot” is filled with memorable songs such as “I Wonder What the King is Doing Tonight,” “If Ever I Would Leave You,” “What Do the Simple Folk Do,” “I Loved You Once in Silence,” “How to Handle a Woman,” “The Simple Joys of Maidenhood,” and, of course, the title song “Camelot.”
It is by the witty and talented team of lyricist Alan Jay Lerner and composer Frederick Loewe, who also were the men behind such musicals as “My Fair Lady,” “Brigadoon” and “Paint Your Wagon.”
"Camelot" performance dates are scheduled for Aug. 5-8 and 12-14.
“Camelot” opens Theatre Guild's 33rd season. The theatre organization returns from pandemic closure with an ambitious season that includes productions of “Clue,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Wonderful Christmastime,” “Southern Fried Funeral,” “The Enchanted Bookshop” and “Murder on the Orient Express.”
More questions about "Camelot," call the theatre, (229) 24-STAGE or contact the director at greg-grant@mchsi.com.
