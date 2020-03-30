VALDOSTA – For Theatre Guild Valdosta, the show will go on ... just later than originally scheduled.
Theatre Guild had been scheduled to open its production of "Mystery, Mayhem, and Murder!" last weekend, but as with everything, the show dates were scrubbed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the weekend, Theatre Guild announced the premiere of "Mystery, Mayhem, and Murder!" has been postponed to May 14. The show will run 7:30 p.m. May 14-16, and 3 p.m., May 16, 17, The Dosta Playhouse, 122 N. Ashley St.
"Ticket purchases have been suspended," according to the Theatre Guild statement. "If you have already purchased tickets, you will be contacted regarding the status of purchased tickets."
Auditions and performances of the children's Gingerbread Players of TGV production of "Fairy Tale Misfits" have been delayed and tentatively rescheduled to 1-5 p.m. Sunday, May 3 to audition. Tentative run dates of June 18-21 have been scheduled.
For the 2020-21 season, auditions for the musical "Camelot" are tentatively scheduled for Monday, June 1, and Tuesday, June 2, with rehearsals off-site of The Dosta, according to the Guild statement.
