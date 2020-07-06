VALDOSTA – Nearly three months after pausing programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic Theatre Guild Valdosta is preparing to raise the curtain on its “brief intermission” and reopen the doors and stage to the Lowndes County community.
The reopening of Theatre Guild Valdosta follows Gov. Brian Kemp’s executive order allowing for the reopening of live venues in the state beginning July 1, as long as they adhere to strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to a statement released Monday by the community theatre organization.
"As always the health and safety of our patrons, cast and crew is the main priority at Theatre Guild Valdosta, therefore in adherence to the state’s guidelines the following precautions have been added to the daily operations of TGV," according to the statement/
– Addition of social distancing instruction and signs.
– Reducing house capacity to facilitate proper distancing in the audience and dissolve high-traffic areas.
– Requiring all volunteers to wear masks, gloves and participate in regular temperature checks.
– Strong encouragement to theatre patrons to utilize masks and face coverings when attending TGV events.
– Hand sanitizing stations placed throughout the theatre.
– Disinfecting of the building during and between uses.
– Switch to a contactless ticketing and admission system.
– Requiring production teams to outline how they will implement advice from public health officials during auditions, meetings and rehearsals.
Alongside new health and safety protocols, Theatre Guild Valdosta plans to continue to "provide audiences with optimal opportunities to comfortably and safely enjoy a live performance by extending show runs with added matinee, evening, and weekend performances for select shows in the 2020-21 season," according to the Guild statement.
The first scheduled performance will be "Mystery, Mayhem & Murder" running August 6-9. The show is a holdover from the previous season that was interrupted mid-rehearsals.
Auditions for the true season-opener "Clue: On Stage" are slated for 6:30 p.m., July 6-7, with callbacks, if necessary, 6:30 p.m., July 8.
For more information, visit us online at theatreguildvaldosta.com or email tgv@bellsouth.net.
